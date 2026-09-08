Local Government Ministry Implicated in Irregular Land Allocations

Zvimba Rural District Council has raised concerns over political interference and land allocations allegedly being made without following proper development procedures resulting in the growth of informal and dysfunctional settlements.

The council appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on Tuesday this week to discuss informal and dysfunctional settlements within its area of jurisdiction.

Zvimba Rural District Council Chairperson, Spencer Magaya told the committee that many informal settlements are fueled by political interference, particularly during election periods.

Magaya said illegal developments often emerge as elections approach, with politicians allegedly protecting developers and preventing local authorities from enforcing development regulations.

“A lot of these areas are not constructed during non-electoral seasons, but towards elections. An MP wants to win that seat, while the council wants to execute its work. They will meet those candidates and force them not to allow the council to do its work,” said Magaya.

He said some of the settlements in Zvimba developed because developers allegedly enjoyed protection from politicians.

“As politicians, we are influencing those decisions. Those developers know that they have protection from us politicians,” he said.

Magaya said there was a need for stronger cooperation between the Ministry of Local Government and local authorities regarding land allocation and development control.

“On the issue of development control and land allocation, there must be a very good marriage between the Ministry of Local Government and local governance in terms of land allocation.

“If someone is allocated land by the Minister, they will come down to the local authority boasting that they are coming from the Minister.”

He said council engineers often encounter roads and other developments being constructed by people holding subdivision letters but without the necessary development permits issued by the local authority.

“Council engineers will see roads being constructed by people using subdivision letters while they do not have development permits, which come from the local authority.

“Developments in an area are supposed to be monitored by council engineers, but it becomes impossible because those developers claim to have more power because they are coming directly from the Minister,” Magaya said

According to Magaya, Zvimba has several areas where developers allegedly acquired land through the Ministry and proceeded to develop settlements in areas already occupied by residents.

He said some of these developments lack essential infrastructure, including properly constructed roads and adequate water supplies.

Magaya said this has become one of the major challenges facing Zvimba Rural District Council, as developers allegedly bypass the proper stages and procedures required for land development.