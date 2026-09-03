Gvt Demands Acountability as Patient Care Comes Under Scrutiny

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has called for greater accountability and improved service delivery as the government reviews the performance of the health sector and sets priorities for 2026.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2026 Ministry of Health and Child Care Internal Review and Strategic Planning Meeting, Dr Mombeshora said the country’s health system had shown resilience in responding to HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, disease outbreaks and other public health threats.

“Our health system has demonstrated resilience in responding to HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, outbreaks, and other public health threats,” he said.

The minister said the country had expanded diagnostic capacity, strengthened emergency preparedness, advanced digital health initiatives and continued investing in healthcare infrastructure and specialised services.

He said the establishment of the Public Health Intelligence Unit (PHIZ) would further improve the country’s ability to detect and monitor diseases, assess risks and coordinate responses to health emergencies.

“This is an important development in strengthening our capacity for disease surveillance and detection, public health intelligence, risk assessment, and coordinated response to emerging and ongoing health threats,” Dr Mombeshora said.

Zimbabwe has also expanded its capacity to provide specialised medical services including radiotherapy, open-heart surgery, bone marrow and stem cell transplantation and renal services.

The country is also developing capacity for kidney transplantation.

However, Dr Mombeshora said the success of such investments should ultimately be measured by whether ordinary Zimbabweans receive better and more accessible healthcare.

“Our responsibility now is to ensure that these investments translate fully into improved services for our people,” he said.

He urged health officials to put patients at the centre of the health system while taking action against corruption, cartels and the misuse of public resources.

“We must put patients first. We must confront corruption and cartels. We must stop the abuse of public infrastructure and equipment,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora also challenged the ministry to improve budget utilisation particularly among smaller and peripheral procuring entities.

He called for stronger regulation of flexible working arrangements and continued investment in public health intelligence and emergency preparedness.

The minister said sustainable healthcare financing was also critical to maintaining and expanding services.

“We must advance sustainable health financing, including the establishment of national health insurance,” he said.

He further called for greater local manufacturing capacity and strategic partnerships to strengthen the country’s health system and reduce reliance on external supplies.

Dr Mombeshora said healthcare workers and institutions should recognise that patients were exercising a fundamental right when seeking treatment.

“A patient is not asking us for a favour. They are exercising their right to health services,” he said.

The minister’s remarks come as the ministry undertakes its annual review, with the meeting expected to assess progress, identify gaps and establish priorities for improving healthcare delivery during 2026.