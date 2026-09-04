Govt to Procure More Boats After Kariba Ferry Tragedy

By Kudzanai Chimonera

Government is moving to increase the number of boats operating on Lake Kariba after overcrowding emerged as one of the concerns surrounding the recent ferry tragedy.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona told the Senate that Government was looking at procuring additional boats through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), while also opening the route to private operators.

The minister said the ferry involved in the tragedy was a Government vessel operating under RIDA and had been travelling only twice a week.

“When that accident took place, there were a lot of people because some of the people have their homes in Chalala or Mola and the other problem is, those were school holidays; some were trying to travel to visit their relatives, and some were staying on the urban side,” Mhona said.

He said increasing the number of boats would help reduce overcrowding by giving passengers more options.

“I think when there are several boats, people will not wait for one boat,” he said.

Mhona said the Government was already working on bringing in more vessels to improve transport for communities around the lake.

“Government is doing something because that boat was a government boat under RIDA. We are not stopping, and we are looking at procuring more boats, but if we have more boats, it means we will not have overcrowding,” he added.

He said additional services were expected from both RIDA and the private sector, which could also result in more competitive fares for passengers.

“I think there will be a boat coming up from RIDA as well as the private sector, and the fares will become competitive for the good of the travelling public,” Mhona said.

The minister also said Government was stepping up efforts to improve safety measures for water transport.

“When people travel by water, we also campaign and inform them how they should travel,” he said.

Mhona said the Government would also caution boat operators and passengers against travelling in dangerous conditions.

“We are going to take those campaigns towards water and urge them to take caution when there are waves and that they should not travel,” he said.

The minister said inspections would continue before vessels were allowed to operate, while those found responsible for wrongdoing would face justice.

“Those who are supposed to face justice will do so,” he said.