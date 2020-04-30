LOCKDOWN: Zengeza East MP Gives Lifeline to Senior Citizens

ZENGEZA East Member of Parliament Goodrich Chimbaira gave a lifeline to his constituents through food aid relief that was distributed on Wednesday.

Chimbaira donated maize meal where he targeted senior citizens ,who gathered in large numbers to receive the timely intervention.

Beneficiaries who spoke to this publication said the food will go a long way in cushioning them during the national lockdown period.

” Chimbaira is our son and he has shown true ubuntu,he remembered that during this lockdown period his parents need to eat and feed their families,”said Mbuya Teclar Mapara.

“His gesture is timely as it stands now we cannot afford to feed our families because of the lockdown, most of us here survive on vending which is hand to mouth,” she added.

The national lockdown decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to flatten the curve of the deadly virus has resulted in difficult access to food for most families.

Another senior citizen Esther Dakarai said the lockdown was necessary but the government was supposed to cater for the elderly.

“As for me the lockdown is necessary we need to break the chain of COVID-19 but my thinking is that the government was supposed to give us basics as senior citizens we only hear about ZWL 200 but the money has not reached to us,” said Dakarai.

Addressing beneficiaries at the handover event, Chimbaira said it was his duty and mandate to feed families in his constituency.

“Zengeza East is my home and it is my duty to cater for the Welfare of my parents from the little I have.

“I will definitely share with them , no one should starve during this period,” Chimbaira said.

Government has rolled out a relief programme through the Ministry of Social Welfare, where cash transfers of ZWL200 are being disbursed to citizens.

There have been confusion regarding the criteria used to identify beneficiaries.