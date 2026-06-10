Lupane Student Turns Discarded Materials Into Drone Prototype at National Skills Fair

Built from discarded materials and powered by motors salvaged from old DVD players, a homemade drone prototype was one of the centre of attention at a provincial skills fair in Lupane, underscoring both the promise and the constraints facing young innovators in Zimbabwe’s education system.

The invention, created by Form Four student Tendai Moyo, was among dozens of projects exhibited at the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development Skills Fair, an event designed to expose learners to practical technical training and identify emerging talent from across Matabeleland North.

Moyo’s prototype, which he describes as a step toward building a functional information-gathering drone, was assembled from a metal frame recovered at a dumpsite and fitted with two repurposed DC motors. One motor was positioned downward to generate lift, while the other was mounted to assist with stabilisation and pressure control. The design, he explained, was inspired by both environmental awareness and curiosity about how aerial systems operate.

“I saw a frame at a dumpsite and thought I could turn it into something different,” Moyo said. “We are always told to reduce, reuse and recycle, so I tried to apply that practically.”

The idea behind the drone, he said, is to eventually develop a device capable of collecting and transmitting information for use by communities, particularly in areas where access to digital tools and real-time data remains limited.

However, the prototype remains incomplete. Moyo says the key limitation is the absence of a controller system, which would allow the drone to be remotely operated and directed. While the structure can generate lift, it cannot yet be navigated or deployed for its intended purpose.

“It can fly, but I cannot control it yet,” he said. “That is the part I still need help with.”

Despite its limitations, the project stood out at the Lupane exhibition, where students showcased innovations spanning agriculture, engineering, and digital technology. Organisers say the fair is part of a broader effort to strengthen skills development and bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry application.

For many of the young exhibitors, access to materials, funding, and technical mentorship remains a significant barrier. As a result, many projects remain at the prototype stage, with limited pathways toward scaling or commercialisation.

Education stakeholders at the event said initiatives like the Skills Fair are intended to address that gap by linking students with educators, technicians, and potential partners who can support the development of early-stage innovations.

Zimbabwe has in recent years sought to reposition vocational training and skills development as key pillars of its economic strategy. However, observers say that without sustained investment in innovation ecosystems, many student-led inventions risk remaining isolated demonstrations rather than fully developed technologies.

For Moyo, the exhibition was both a milestone and a starting point. He says he hopes to refine his design and eventually build a fully functional drone capable of operating independently and supporting community-level information gathering.

“If I get more assistance from my teachers and my family,” he said, “I believe I can make something even better.”