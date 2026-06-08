People’s Summit Rejects Constitutional Amendment Bill, Demands Referendum

A coalition of civic groups, labour unions, students, faith organisations, war veterans and community activists has rejected Zimbabwe’s proposed Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill (CAB3) describing it as a threat to democracy and calling for a national referendum on the proposed changes.

The position was outlined in a communiqué issued after a People’s Summit held in Harare on Saturday, where participants said they had gathered to deliberate on the implications of the constitutional amendment bill for the country’s future.

In a statement, delegates declared “We, the people, reject CAB3 in its current form because it threatens constitutional democracy, accountable governance, the separation of powers, gender equality, and the democratic gains secured through decades of struggle and sacrifice.”

The summit brought together workers, civil servants, students, women, youth groups, informal traders, constitutional advocates, church representatives, professionals and members of the Zimbabwean diaspora.

Participants argued that the Constitution represented the collective will of Zimbabweans and should not be altered without broad public participation.

“Our Constitution is more than a legal document. It is our national covenant, forged through sacrifice, struggle, dialogue, and hope,” the communiqué said.

A central demand emerging from the summit was that any constitutional changes should be subjected to a national referendum.

The gathering criticised Parliament’s public consultation process on CAB3 alleging that hearings were characterised by intimidation and violence.

“If there exists genuine confidence that the proposed amendments enjoy overwhelming public support, then the most democratic path remains clear – allow the people themselves to decide through a free and fair national referendum,” the communiqué said

Delegates also disputed official claims regarding public submissions on the bill saying citizens deserved a constitutional process that genuinely reflected public opinion.

“Truth fears no scrutiny. Genuine democracy requires transparency, honesty, and respect for the views of citizens,” the statement added.

Beyond constitutional matters, the summit linked democratic governance to economic justice highlighting widespread poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Participants noted that despite Zimbabwe’s vast mineral wealth many citizens continued to face economic hardship.

The communiqué said: “At a time when millions of Zimbabweans are subjected to abject poverty, unemployment, inadequate public services, and growing inequality, our national priorities should focus on improving livelihoods, creating opportunities, strengthening healthcare and education.”

The summit also condemned corruption, austerity measures and what it described as policies that disproportionately benefit political and economic elites.

Delegates expressed solidarity with six student leaders currently detained at Harare Remand Prison following disturbances during CAB3 public hearings.

The communiqué named Emmanuel Sitima, Liberty Hamauswa, Takunda Mhuka, Richard Nyamande, Dylan Chisenwa and Takunda Mareverwa calling for their immediate release.

“Their unjust detention and the denial of bail are transparent attempts by the state to terrorise the youth. We demand their immediate and unconditional release,” the statement said.

The summit also opposed the proposed dissolution of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission arguing that institutions established to protect women’s rights should be strengthened rather than weakened.

Participants further called for the protection of natural resources and condemned environmental degradation linked to mining and resource extraction.

“Zimbabwe’s land, rivers, forests, minerals, and wildlife are part of our shared national inheritance,” the communiqué said.

The summit adopted 11 resolutions including rejecting CAB3 in its entirety demanding a referendum, strengthening civic education and building a broad coalition against the proposed amendment.

It also signalled the possibility of future protests, demonstrations, stayaways and other forms of peaceful civic action should authorities proceed without a referendum.

“Our struggle is not against Zimbabwe. It is for Zimbabwe,” the communiqué said.

Delegates urged citizens to unite in defence of constitutional governance.

“We reject tyranny, corruption, repression, and constitutional manipulation. We embrace truth, unity, justice, and democratic governance. No to CAB3. National Referendum or People’s Power.”

Parliament is currently debating the Bill.