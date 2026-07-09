Air Zimbabwe Announces London Return Date, Sets Promotional Prices

Air Zimbabwe will return to one of its most prestigious international routes later this month, announcing the resumption of direct passenger flights between Harare and London for the first time in years as the national carrier seeks to rebuild its long-haul network and reconnect Zimbabwe with one of its largest diaspora markets.

The airline said direct scheduled services between Harare and London Gatwick will resume on July 22, operating three times a week using an Airbus A330-300 aircraft leased from Spanish airline Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement.

Flights from Harare will depart on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while return services from London Gatwick will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with Air Zimbabwe operating from Gatwick’s South Terminal.

For Zimbabwe’s flag carrier, the relaunch marks more than the reopening of a route.

“The Harare–London route represents one of the most significant milestones in Air Zimbabwe’s history and reflects the national carrier’s commitment to restoring international connectivity and strengthening Zimbabwe’s links with key global markets,” the airline said in a statement released Thursday.

The London route was once among Air Zimbabwe’s flagship international services, linking Zimbabwe directly with the United Kingdom, home to one of the country’s largest diaspora communities and an important source market for tourism, business travel and investment.

Air Zimbabwe said the return of the service is expected to strengthen “tourism, trade, investment and diaspora connectivity” while supporting Zimbabwe’s broader economic engagement with the United Kingdom.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A330-300 supplied by Madrid-based Plus Ultra under a wet lease arrangement in which the Spanish carrier provides the aircraft, pilots, cabin crew, maintenance and insurance while Air Zimbabwe manages ticket sales, passenger services and the commercial operation of the route.

The use of an ACMI agreement allows airlines to quickly launch or restore routes without immediately investing in aircraft acquisition or crew training, a strategy increasingly adopted by carriers rebuilding international operations.

Promotional fares for the relaunch start at £490 one-way or £675 return for passengers travelling from London to Harare, while travellers departing Zimbabwe can expect fares from US$495 one-way or US$900 return, subject to availability and conditions.

Bookings are available through Air Zimbabwe sales offices, accredited travel agents and the airline’s website.

Air Zimbabwe said it remains committed to delivering “safe, reliable, and customer-focused air transport services” while supporting economic growth and advancing Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with global markets.