Zimbabwe Air Charter Safaris Drives Luxury Tourism Shift with Expanded Connectivity

Zimbabwe’s high-end tourism sector is undergoing a structural shift, with private aviation operator Zimbabwe Air Charter Safaris positioning itself at the centre of efforts to improve access to remote destinations and boost visitor spend

The 100% locally owned firm is expanding its on-demand charter services, targeting long-standing gaps in tourism connectivity that have historically limited travel between key attractions such as Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park and Mana Pools National Park.

Industry players say inefficient transport links have often confined visitors to single-destination itineraries, constraining both travel experiences and revenue generation. Zimbabwe Air Charter Safaris is seeking to reverse that trend through flexible lodge-to-lodge transfers and customised flight routes designed to reduce travel time and improve reliability.

The company’s deployment of the Pilatus PC-12 NGX marks a key upgrade in this model. The aircraft’s extended range and ability to land on short, remote airstrips enable tourists to access multiple destinations within tighter schedules, a move aligned with rising demand for seamless, multi-stop safari experiences.

This evolution is increasingly seen as critical to Zimbabwe’s tourism growth strategy. Multi-destination travel not only enhances visitor experience but also increases expenditure, spreading economic benefits across lodges, guides and local service providers.

Chief Pilot Anastasios Zaverdinos said the company’s expansion is aligned with broader national development priorities. “We are ready to take off into a new phase of tourism growth, delivering safe and efficient air access while supporting Zimbabwe’s vision under NDS2,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, led by CEO George Manyaya, has been pushing for innovation and diversification within the sector, with private aviation increasingly viewed as a strategic lever to enhance competitiveness.

As Zimbabwe seeks to position itself as a premium, multi-destination safari market, the growing role of local charter operators signals a shift toward a more connected tourism ecosystem driven by speed, flexibility and higher-value travel.