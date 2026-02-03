Man Arrested in Harare for Allegedly Impersonating Rap Star Ti-Gonzi

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 29-year-old man in Harare accused of impersonating the multi-award-winning musician Ti-Gonzi following an incident involving reckless driving and suspected drug possession.

The suspect, identified by police as Patrick Kauma Tarugarira from Hopley was arrested yesterday at the intersection of Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive near Mupedzanhamo market.

According to police, traffic officers were alerted by the man’s erratic driving and moved in to stop the vehicle.

Officers later established that the suspect did not have a valid driver’s licence.

A subsequent search of a black Mercedes-Benz allegedly revealed a half bottle of Benylin cough mixture, two prepared twists of dagga and two sachets of the drug.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest saying the suspect was facing several charges under the Road Traffic Act.

“These include reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence, failing to comply with police instructions and possession of illegal drugs,” he said.

Police say investigations into the matter are continuing.