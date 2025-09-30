Mashwede Golf Tournament Roars To Life

The Zimbabwean golfing community is gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year — the Mashwede Classic Golf Tournament, set to take place on 4 and 5 October 2025 at the Falcon Golf Club.

Proudly sponsored by Mashwede Holdings, the tournament has grown to become a key fixture on the national sporting calendar, attracting both seasoned professionals and rising amateurs.

Since its inception in 2022, the Mashwede Classic has carved a niche as more than just a competition. It is a celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and the spirit of golf in Zimbabwe.

What began as a platform for amateurs has since evolved into a grand stage, particularly after the inclusion of professionals in 2024. This strategic expansion injected new energy into the tournament, raising both the quality of play and its prestige.

The tournament days, 4 and 5 October, will be more than just rounds of golf — they will be days of history in the making. Falcon Gol