Bennett Blitz Fires Zim to Crushing Win Over Tanzania in T20 Qualifier

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Zimbabwe produced a commanding display to thrash Tanzania by 113 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on Tuesday sealing top spot in Group B.

The Chevrons piled on 221-5 from their 20 overs thanks to a blistering knock from Brian Bennett who smashed 60 from just 15 balls.

It was his third

successive T20 international half-century and left Tanzania reeling from the outset.

Despite two wickets apiece for Khalidy Juma and Ally Kimote, Tanzania struggled to stem Zimbabwe’s aggressive batting with valuable contributions coming throughout the order.

In reply, Tanzania folded for 108 in 18.4 overs.

Bradley Evans starred with the ball, claiming 4-17 while Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava chipped in with key wickets to snuff out any resistance.

The emphatic win keeps Zimbabwe’s hopes of reaching the 2026 T20 World Cup firmly on track.

Their dominant all-round performance combining explosive batting, disciplined bowling and sharp fielding underlined their credentials as serious contenders heading into the knockout phase.