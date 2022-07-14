Massive Endorsement For Chamisa, Kasukuwere

Freedom for Economic Emancipation of Zimbabwe (FEEZ) leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has sensationally claimed that opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere are the only people who can pull the country out of the current economic and political crisis.

Addressing journalists in Harare Wednesday afternoon, the former Zanu PF secretary for youth said people from Mashonaland Central are clamouring for the return of Kasukuwere who is exiled in South Africa.

“There are only two people at the moment who are capable of causing an upset and deliver Zimbabweans from where we find ourselves, some of us are just helpers and we have taken our rightful places of mobilising 10%. These two people are Nelson Chamisa and Saviour Kasukuwere, some of you may be surprised but listen to me,” said Tsenengamu.

The outspoken politician called on Chamisa to mobilise his supporters to stand in support of those who are being arrested and persecuted by the Government.

“For now Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the face of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, but Advocate you must also provide leadership, it’s good to be on twitter but at times there is need for you to be on ground. Do not hesitate fearing arrest its part of the journey Mr. Mugabe was arrested even Mnangagwa spent 10 years in jail. Even when you get arrested we will visit you the same way you are visit those who are incarcerated and that makes Zimbabwe to stand their ground.

“I beg you to mobilise your supporters to stand in solidarity with comrades who are under persecution because if what is happening to the other comrades happens to you, your comrades being pacified as they are now you will sink in broad daylight teach your people to fight for each other, to stand in support of each other no matter your factional differences if they exist within CCC.

“Lead the fight against the Pomona issue, we are there to assist because you have the voice that Zimbabweans listen and your supporters are waiting for an instruction, signal but if you fail to take leadership as the eldest brother, us as young brothers will not listen to you and we will mobilise to correct the problems,” said Tsenengamu.

