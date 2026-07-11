Zimbabwe Business Leader Manzungu Honoured by COMESA Business Council

Zimbabwean business leader Tinashe Manzungu has been honoured for his contribution to the COMESA Business Council (CBC) during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting and the 2027–2030 Strategic Planning Session, marking the end of his six-year tenure on the regional body’s board of directors.



Manzungu received the recognition after serving three consecutive two-year terms representing Zimbabwe’s private sector on the CBC Board.



During his tenure, he chaired the Finance, Risk and Audit Committee, where he led efforts to strengthen the council’s financial governance, risk management, audit oversight and institutional sustainability.



“I am deeply honoured to have been recognised for my contribution during the COMESA Business Council Annual General Meeting and the 2027–2030 Strategic Planning Session,” Manzungu said.



He also expressed gratitude to CBC President James Mwanzia, the board of directors and chief executive officer Teddy Soobramanien for their leadership and support.



The COMESA Business Council is the recognised private sector institution of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, representing businesses across its 21 member states. It promotes regional trade, investment, industrialisation, policy advocacy and private sector-led economic integration.



Reflecting on his tenure, Manzungu thanked Zimbabwe’s business community for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing the country’s interests at the regional level.



“Every achievement during my tenure was inspired by a shared vision of seeing Zimbabwe become a stronger and more influential player in regional trade and economic development,” he said.



Manzungu said he had decided to step down after completing the maximum three consecutive terms, saying leadership should create room for a new generation.



“Effective leadership creates space for new ideas and new leaders to emerge. It is now time to pass the baton to a new generation,” he said.



“I have proudly handed over the baton, confident that fresh minds, fresh energy and new perspectives will build on the strong foundation we have established.”



Although his tenure as a board member has ended, Manzungu said his commitment to the organisation remained firm.



“I will continue to serve as a proud Ambassador of the COMESA Business Council, championing regional integration, trade, investment and stronger partnerships that will unlock opportunities for Zimbabwe and the African continent,” he said.



He dedicated the recognition to Zimbabwean entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders, saying: “This recognition is not mine alone—it belongs to every Zimbabwean entrepreneur, investor and business leader who entrusted me to represent our nation with integrity and dedication.”



Meanwhile, Manzungu now serves in the Africa Business Council (ABC ) a body that works with all the Regional Economic Blocks (RECs) and represents Business at continental level .

He sits attending ABC as the co- chair of the committee of Infrastructure.