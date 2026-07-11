Bafana Bafana Star Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25

South African football has been plunged into mourning following the reported death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.



The midfielder, regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest footballing talents, had recently returned from representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was due to travel with Mamelodi Sundowns for the club’s pre-season tour of Europe.



News of his death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes beginning to pour in from across the country.



The cause of Adams’ death has not yet been confirmed publicly.



South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed the player’s passing in a statement, paying tribute to his contribution to the game.



“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25.



“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international,” the minister said.



Adams had emerged as one of the Premier Soccer League’s standout performers in recent seasons, earning recognition for his consistent displays and securing a place in South Africa’s national team for the World Cup.



His rapid rise had also established him as an important figure in Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad, with expectations that he would play a key role in the club’s upcoming campaign.



Speaking on behalf of the family, Adams’ mentor, Brendine Johnson, confirmed the devastating news and appealed for privacy as relatives come to terms with the loss.



“At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw.



“The family wouldn’t want to be contacted right now, they wouldn’t be able to answer anyone.



“This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know.



“I had a close conversation with him on Thursday, the guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared.



“He doesn’t waste time away, being at home with his family. So at this moment, I don’t even have words to say, but we ask that the family’s privacy be respected.



“Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this,” Johnson said.



Adams’ death has left teammates, supporters and the wider football fraternity mourning the loss of a player whose career had appeared destined for even greater success.



Further details regarding funeral arrangements and the circumstances surrounding his death are expected to be released by the family in due course.

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