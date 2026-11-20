Mbare legislator Martin Matinyanya and Ward 3 Councillor Simbarashe Chanachimwe have praised First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for her work through the Angel of Hope Foundation saying its rehabilitation initiatives are helping address substance abuse, reduce crime and restore stability in families across the high-density suburb.

The two said the rehabilitation centre was making a positive contribution to the community by providing support to people struggling with drug and substance abuse, while helping former addicts rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

Matinyanya said the initiative had brought relief to families who had been affected by drug and substance abuse, which he identified as one of the major challenges facing communities in Mbare.

He said the rehabilitation programme was helping address the root causes of criminal activities by giving vulnerable individuals an opportunity to recover and become productive members of society.

“We want to commend the First Lady for remembering communities such as Mbare through the Angel of Hope Foundation. The rehabilitation centre is making a significant difference because it is giving people battling drug and substance abuse an opportunity to turn their lives around.

“We have seen how substance abuse has affected families and contributed to criminal activities in our communities. Through rehabilitation, people are getting another chance at life, families are being reunited and communities are beginning to experience positive change,” Matinyanya said.

He added that tackling drug and substance abuse required collective efforts involving government, community leaders, families and other stakeholders.

Chanachimwe also applauded the First Lady, saying the rehabilitation initiative had helped ease crime and restore order in households that had been affected by substance abuse.

He said the intervention was particularly important in Mbare, where drug and substance abuse had contributed to family breakdowns, domestic disputes and other social challenges.

“We are grateful to the First Lady for the work she is doing through the Angel of Hope Foundation. The rehabilitation centre has helped ease crime in our community and brought hope to families that were struggling with the effects of drug and substance abuse.

“We are witnessing the importance of rehabilitation in restoring order in homes. When someone who was affected by drugs gets help and changes their behaviour, the entire family benefits, and the community becomes safer,” Chanachimwe said.

He called for continued support for rehabilitation programmes saying addressing substance abuse should go beyond arrests and include counselling, recovery and economic reintegration.