Mnangagwa Calls on Ambassadors to Drive Zimbabwe’s Development Agenda on the World Stage

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the nation’s ambassadors to champion the country’s socio-economic agenda abroad and counter negative narratives.

Speaking at a meetingwhich gathered Zimbabwe’s foreign envoys, the President underscored the nation’s renewed focus on economic diplomacy, regional leadership, and resilience in the face of international sanctions.

He challenged the diplomats to promote Zimbabwe’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030, citing the need for “high impact and focused results” at their respective missions.

Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa emphasized, currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with a mandate to champion innovation and industrialization within the region.



He called on ambassadors to leverage this leadership role to boost Zimbabwe’s influence and secure opportunities for sustainable economic growth, aligning with the SADC’s goal of industrialized regional integration.

The president also addressed the shifting global landscape, including the expansion of BRICS, renewed South-South cooperation, and the resurgence of Pan-Africanism.



He highlighted Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to secure trade partnerships and expand intra-African cooperation. Amid sanctions and climate change challenges, Zimbabwe has nonetheless recorded growth in sectors such as agriculture, mining, and infrastructure.

Encouraging ambassadors to “tell Zimbabwe’s story,” Mnangagwa reaffirmed the country’s commitment to its land reform program, describing it as “irreversible” and essential to Zimbabwe’s national identity. He also referenced Zimbabwe’s recent introduction of the ZiG gold currency, political reforms, and increased agricultural production among land reform beneficiaries.

On a broader note, the president reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment to clearing its debt arrears and establishing new economic partnerships. He expressed optimism that through dedication and economic diplomacy, Zimbabwe would continue to build its industries, promote tourism, and foster trade, driving the country’s development and positioning it as a formidable player on the international stage .

Mnangagwa called on the ambassadors to remain vigilant in safeguarding Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and urged them to work with integrity and dedication to uphold Zimbabwe’s image abroad.

Calling for unity among the ambassadors, Mnangagwa urged them to embrace a “Whole-of-Economy and Society approach” to enhance Zimbabwe’s global competitiveness.

He underscored the importance of engaging the Zimbabwean diaspora, which he described as a “critical cog” in the country’s foreign policy.

