MSD Warn of Dry, Scorching Week Ahead

The Meteological Services Department (MSD) has issued a nationwide advisory warning of dry and hot weather conditions urging the public to take precautions as daytime temperatures rise sharply across the country.

The alert was issued in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection and is effective from Thursday 29 January to Thursday 5 February 2026.

According to the advisory, the country is expected to experience increased daytime temperatures raising the risk of dehydration, heat stress and moisture deficits particularly for vulnerable groups, livestock and crops.

While the impact level has been classified as minimal, the likelihood of the conditions occurring is high prompting authorities to advise heightened vigilance.

The MSD warned that members of the public could experience excessive sweating, dehydration and heat exhaustion especially those working outdoors.

Farmers have also been cautioned that higher temperatures could increase plant transpiration rates, potentially stressing crops if irrigation is inadequate.

Livestock and pets are also at risk with officials advising farmers and animal owners to ensure animals have access to sufficient drinking water to prevent heat stress.

The advisory outlines several precautionary measures, including avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, wearing light clothing, staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Communities are also encouraged to follow official updates issued through MSD platforms.

Meteorologists attributed the dry and hot spell to prevailing south-easterly winds and a shift in regional weather systems which are suppressing rainfall and contributing to rising temperatures across much of the country.

The MSD say weather conditions will continue to be closely monitored and that updates will be issued should the situation change.

The Department of Civil Protection urged the public to take the advisory seriously saying early precautions can help prevent heat-related illnesses and protect livelihoods during the hot spell.