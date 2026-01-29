Foot and Mouth Outbreak Hits Matabeleland South

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Directorate of Veterinary Services has confirmed an outbreak of Foot-and-mouth Disease (FMD) in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province prompting the implementation of strict control and containment measures.

In a statement, the Directorate said the outbreak was reported on 5 January 2026 at the Maholi and Hannavale dip tanks in Mangwe District an area bordering Botswana.

Investigations indicate that the source of the infection may have been buffaloes sighted in nearby communal areas approximately two months prior to the outbreak.

“Clinical signs consistent with FMD were observed bin cattle across various age groups, with 54 cases recorded from a total cattle census of 2,403. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Foot-and-Mouth Disease SAT 1 serotype using solid-phase ELISA testing. Further analysis is ongoing, with epithelial tissue samples sent to the OIE FMD reference laboratory in Botswana for virus typing and vaccine matching,” read the statement

Authorities have instituted a range of control measures including the enforcement of strict quarantine, movement restrictions, vaccination of cattle within a 20-kilometre radius, enhanced surveillance in and around affected areas and awareness campaigns to inform livestock owners.

The Directorate said it remains committed to transparency and collaboration in managing the outbreak and will continue to update stakeholders as the situation develops.

Members of the public seeking further information have been advised to contact the Directorate of Veterinary Services through the provided official channels.