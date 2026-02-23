Murwira Challenges Industry to Compete on Zim’s Strengths

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof. Amon Murwira has challenged local exporters to harness the country’s natural and cultural heritage as a foundation for producing distinctive, high-value goods that can compete globally.

Speaking as Guest of Honor at the ZimTrade Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony held alongside the annual Exporters Conference, Prof. Murwira said Zimbabwe’s foreign policy must place trade as it core, describing commerce as both a tool for peace and a pathway to economic prosperity.

“A friendship is not complete until you share a meal. Trade is that shared meal between nations. You cannot separate foreign relations from trade,” he said.

Addressing captains of industry, diplomats and entrepreneurs under the theme Rooted Locally, Growing Globally, the Minister emphasized that Zimbabwe approaches international relations from a position of confidence rather than dependency.

“We are not super beggars in tiles and jackets. We negotiate agreements that benefit both our partners and ourselves,” he said, underscoring the country’s commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships.

Prof. Murwira urged exporters to anchor their production strategies in Zimbabwe’s unique endowments- its minerals, land, water, and human capital- arguing that competitive advantage lies in embracing what naturally thrives within the country’s borders.

“Heritage is everything that we have, our minerals, our water, our land, our intelligence. That uniqueness is what we use for trade,” he said.

He cautioned against copying foreign production models that do not align with local realities.

“You cannot grow maple trees in Zimbabwe and expect to compete with Canada. Why struggle with what refuses to grow? When you fight heritage, you lose,” he said.

The minister called for increased value addition and beneficiation, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors, stressing that Zimbabwe must move away from exporting raw commodities.

“We do not want to export rocks. We want to export the soup from the rocks,” he said, in reference to processing minerals into finished and semi-finished products that generate higher returns and skilled jobs.

He warned that exporting raw materials while importing finished goods entrenches colonial-era trade patterns and weakens economic sovereignty.

Prof. Murwira also urged Zimbabweans to reframe how they perceive indigenous products, criticizing the use of terms that undermine their value. “Don’t call it monkey apple. Its Matamba. Reclaim the name and you reclaim the value,” he said.

On foreign policy, the Minister assured exporters of a stable and predictable diplomatic environment that supports trade growth. He likened Zimbabwe’s approach to the steady movement of an elephant-deliberate and unwavering.

“Our yes must mean yes. Our no must mean no. That consistency builds trust and creates stable trade relationships,” he said.

He further encouraged increased intra-African trade under continental frameworks, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s Pan-African orientation. Commending exporters for their resilience amid economic challenges, Prof. Murwira said strength is forged through adversity.

“Steel is made in fire. Resilience, excellence and foresight must define our industrial trajectory,” he said.

He called for closer collaboration between government, diplomats and the private sector in promoting Zimbabwe’s global footprint.

“Your power is in your heritage. Your development is in your home,” he said.