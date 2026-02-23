Met Department Warn of Isolated Thunderstorms

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has warned of isolated thunderstorms and humid conditions in parts of the country particularly in northern regions while much of the south is expected to remain hot and sunny.

In its latest weather update, the department said scattered storms had been recorded in several areas.

The highest rainfall totals were 35mm in Binga, 28mm in Rusape, 22mm in Victoria Falls and 20mm in Rushinga.

“Out of the isolated thunderstorms that occurred along and to north of the main watershed, the highest rainfall amounts were Binga, Rusape, Victoria Falls and Rushinga,” the department said.

The MSD said moisture had shifted northwards, bringing mostly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon thunderstorms to northern parts of the Midlands, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to take precautions against lightning strikes.

“Seek shelter in a safe building to avoid lightning strikes,” MSD advised.

Meanwhile, southern parts of Matabeleland, as well as Bulawayo and Harare metropolitan provinces are forecast to experience predominantly sunny and hot conditions.

Mornings and evenings are expected to remain mild.

Authorities have urged the public to stay hydrated and wear sun protection during prolonged exposure to the sun.

The outlook for Tuesday suggests similar conditions with humid and hot weather in the north accompanied by isolated thunderstorms while much of the rest of the country is set to remain largely sunny and warm.

“Keep hydrated and wear sunhats when outdoors for a long period of time,” the department said urging citizens to take precautions amid fluctuating weather patterns.

The MSD said the evolving conditions underscore the need for continued public vigilance, particularly in areas prone to lightning and extreme heat.