“My Truth Remains”: Mai Jeremaya Speaks Out After Rape Accused Walk Free

Social media personality Ashley Masendeke also known as Mai Jeremaya has spoken publicly after two Harare men she accused of rape were acquitted in court today.

In a personal and emotionally charged statement posted online shortly after the court ruling, Masendeke confirmed the end of legal proceedings and the not-guilty verdict delivered by the court.

Despite the outcome, she expressed no bitterness instead choosing to reflect on her journey and the broader message she hopes to leave for other survivors.

“Today marks the end of the court procedures. The court ruled and acquitted the two men I had accused of raping me. They are free,” she wrote.

The trial, which began a few months ago reportedly struggled with evidentiary challenges ultimately leading to the acquittal on grounds of lack of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

But for Masendeke, the legal outcome isn’t the full story.

“I am not disappointed in the verdict either because they were thorough in trying to find evidence beyond reasonable doubt. It was always going to be their word against mine — and that is what I am left with: my truth,” she said.

Speaking in both English and Shona, she thanked the many who supported her during what she called a “difficult time,” and acknowledged the courage it took to continue with the case despite fears of stigma and shame.

“I am no longer as ashamed as I was when I first broke out the story nekuti makamira neni (because you stood by me).”

Masendeke said she considered hiding the matter entirely but eventually chose to pursue the case to its conclusion not only for herself, but also for others who may face similar trauma in the future.

“I felt I should not keep quiet because of fear of being ashamed… only God knows everything. Thank you for standing with me. I trust God will bless you in all your wishes. Hupenyu hupenyu ga (This is life).” she said