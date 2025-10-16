New Report Exposes Zimbabwe’s Silent Crisis of Peace

The country’s peace remains fragile amid growing political polarisation, economic hardship and public mistrust of state institutions according to a new national survey by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights).

The 2024–2025 State of Peace Report released in September paints a worrying picture of communities struggling with insecurity, corruption and the erosion of civic freedoms.

Only 44% of Zimbabweans said they felt safe in their communities, while more than 70% reported witnessing or experiencing violence in the past year.

ZimRights’ National Director, Dzikamai Bere described the findings as a mirror of a nation where peace exists more in promise than practice urging the government to let citizens lead in shaping sustainable peace.

The report—based on a national survey of 221 respondents across all ten provinces reveals widespread disillusionment with law enforcement.

Confidence in the police stands at just 17.9%, with many respondents citing corruption, politicisation and intimidation.

Political and social violence dominate the landscape making citizens fearful of expressing their opinions or taking part in peaceful protests.

Nearly 60% said they did not feel safe participating in demonstrations while 47% reported feeling threatened when exercising basic rights.

ZimRights links economic deprivation and high unemployment estimated at 68% among respondents to rising social tension and violence.

Businesses, the report notes, are “rarely involved in peacebuilding” due to politically skewed markets and survivalist priorities.

Zimbabwe ranks 141st out of 163 countries on the Global Peace Index and remains classified as “Not Free” by Freedom House, reflecting what the report calls entrenched authoritarianism and systemic rights violations.

Despite grim statistics, the report highlights remarkable local resilience crediting community peace committees and grassroots activists for fostering dialogue and resolving local conflicts.

From Masvingo to Matabeleland, villagers have formed “Peace Gardens” and mediation groups addressing child marriages, land disputes and food insecurity.

The report urges the government to create a National Policy on Peace, Healing and Reconciliation and to establish a permanent, independent peace commission with powers to investigate and mediate conflict.

It also calls for reforms to strengthen oversight bodies such as the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC).

Experts at a national roundtable warned that the country risks entrenching authoritarian peace defined as order maintained through fear rather than “positive peace,” built on justice, trust and inclusion.

While the government has launched initiatives such as the Chiefs’ Gukurahundi Outreach Programme, ZimRights argues these fall short of international transitional justice standards.

The organisation says true healing requires political will, institutional integrity and a willingness to confront the country’s violent past.

“The foundations for peace already exist. What remains is the courage and commitment to bring them to life.” the report concluded.