New Zealand Cruise to Victory Over Zimbabwe Women

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Zimbabwe senior Women’s cricket team suffered a heavy defeat to New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 International of their tour as the hosts secured a commanding 92-run win at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Zimbabwe hoped to restrict the home side early but New Zealand women’s national cricket team delivered an emphatic batting performance posting 202 for 1 from their 20 overs.

Captain Amelia Kerr led the charge with an unbeaten 101 from just 51 balls striking 19 boundaries in a dominant innings.

She was well supported by wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze who finished not out on 66 from 50 deliveries.

The pair combined in a decisive partnership following the early dismissal of Georgia Plimmer guiding New Zealand to an imposing total at a brisk scoring rate.

Nyasha Gwanzura claimed Zimbabwe’s only wicket, as the visitors struggled to contain the hosts’ scoring.

Zimbabwe’s reply began poorly, with early wickets placing immediate pressure on the batting line-up. Kelis Ndhlovu and Gwanzura were both dismissed inside the opening two overs.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano made 19 runs, while Josephine Nkomo added 25. Beloved Biza provided resistance with an unbeaten 49 from 55 balls but the required run rate continued to climb as Zimbabwe finished on 110 for 4 from their 20 overs.

Kerr completed an impressive all-round display by taking two wickets for 14 runs, while Jess Kerr and Bree Illing claimed one wicket each.

The victory gives New Zealand an early lead in the T20I series, while Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team will look to regroup and improve both their bowling discipline and top-order batting ahead of the next match.