Lock Brothers to Bring Tourists to Harare



One of the Lock brothers, Benjamin is excited with developments at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate to the extent he has committed to bringing his tennis and golf friends to Harare to experience the city’s developing golf estate.

He is looking forward to bringing property investors for The Hills as well, noting that professional sports personalities want to invest in several destinations.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of the estate recently, an excited Benjamin was quick to commit “to bringing my tennis and golf friends to Harare.

“It is a dream for most of my professional players to come to Africa and to Zimbabwe. So, for them to come here and practice at an amazing facility is perfect. They would prefer November and December, which is the big pre-season for the ATP players. Training in Harare is good for the body. They would love it. At the same time, they get to play their tennis, and then also they get to play some golf, which they love,” he said.

His vision extends beyond facilities; he wants The Hills to become a magnet for international talent and investment.

“This dual offering of elite tennis and championship golf makes The Hills a unique destination not only for athletes but also for lifestyle seekers and property buyers looking to invest in Zimbabwe’s most ambitious luxury estate,” he said.

The Lock brothers signed an agreement to partner with Westprop Holdings for the establishment of a tennis academy at The Hills making the lifestyle estate a convergence of sporting activities such as swimming, paddle tennis, five aside soccer and many more sporting genres.

Inspired by global benchmarks, including Lock’s recent visit to Bali’s Morotobi Tennis Centre, the academy at The Hills will feature state-of-the-art tennis courts alongside paddle courts, positioning Zimbabwe at the forefront of modern racket sports.

“Courtney and I have a huge passion for giving back to Zimbabwe. To start seeing the plans take shape, especially at the tennis centre, is exciting,” Lock emphasised.

“My brother and I, we’ve always wanted to have a tennis centre that would be world-class for Zimbabwe, for Africa—an example to the rest of the world of what can be done here with strong partnerships and collaborations,” said Benjamin Lock during his recent tour of The Hills. “To see the vision and progress taking shape is just incredible.”

Benjamin, himself an avid golfer, was impressed by the rapid progress on the estate’s golf course: “I am actually impressed with how fast the golf course is coming along. It looks beautiful, and I think it’s going to be amazing to see the final product. It’s going to be a very wholesome moment when everything is complete”.

He said their passion has always been to give back to Zimbabwe through tennis development adding that to see the plans’ taking shape was just exciting.

“We have always wanted to establish a world class tennis centre with my brother. We have always wanted to showcase that it can be done in Africa and in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Benjamin recently played invitational matches in Bali where he said he learnt a lot about tennis academies.

“I was fortunate enough to meet the owners of the new tennis centre the Morotobi tennis centre in Bali. It was very nice to be there for the opening day and to see all the work that they have done.

For the Lock brothers, the academy is not just about sport – it is about legacy. Their passion for giving back to Zimbabwe is woven into every aspect of the project, ensuring that young athletes will have access to facilities that nurture talent and inspire excellence.

With its blend of luxury living, elite sports, and wellness facilities, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is set to become Zimbabwe’s premier destination for recreation, lifestyle, and investment.

The Lock Brothers Tennis Academy adds a powerful dimension to this vision, ensuring that The Hills is not only a place to live—but a place to thrive, attract global talent, and showcase Zimbabwe’s potential to the world.