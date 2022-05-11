News Flash – CCC Press Conference: ‘Challenging the illegal Economic Measures announced by Mr Mnangagwa’

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has played down the recent economic measures pronounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa describing them as ill-thought knee jerked measures.

On Saturday, Mnangagwa announced a raft of measures aimed at controlling the spiraling exchange rate, which included a directive that ordered banks and other financial institutions to stop lending with effect from the date of pronouncement.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mnangagwa acted outside the framework of the law.

The embedded audio has more details on the proceedings of the press conference.