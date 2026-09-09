Nine Years for Men who Slaughtered Botswana Cow

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Two men from Guyu in Matabeleland South province have each been jailed for nine years for stealing and slaughtering a cow that had strayed across the Zimbabwe-Botswana border.

Agreement Bhebhe (34) of Kafusi Dam Village and Kepaletso Nyathi of Kafusi Dip Village were convicted of stock theft by the Gwanda Magistrates Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the pair acted together on 31 May 2026 after spotting a stray brown cow at the Shashe grazing lands along the border.

“The two offenders acted together and targeted a stray brown cow at the Shashe grazing lands along the Zimbabwe-Botswana border,” said NPAZ.

The animal was identified through a Botswana brand mark, ADZ5 and ear tag number BW19833411.

According to prosecutors, the men slaughtered the cow and divided the carcass between themselves.

Their actions came to light after police received a tip-off and launched an investigation.

Officers recovered the brown hide from Nyathi with the Botswana brand mark and ear tag still intact.

“Following a tip-off, police launched investigations which led to the recovery of the brown hide from Nyathi, with the Botswana brand mark and ear tag still intact,” NPAZ said.

Police also recovered a portion of the meat from Bhebhe.

A member of the Botswana Police Service was subsequently brought in to verify ownership of the animal.

The officer confirmed that the brand mark and ear-tag number belonged to a Botswana national.

The stolen cow was valued at US$500.

The two men will now serve nine years in prison each.