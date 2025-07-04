Not a Party, But a Platform: Chamisa Eyes National Unity Through New Movement

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Nelson Chamisa has announced plans to form a movement instead of a political party which is aimed at uniting Zimbabweans to address the country’s current situation.

In an interview with a local radio station, Chamisa said the new initiative will not be a traditional political party but a platform that brings people together towards a common goal.

“A movement unites, a political party divides. A movement drives people to a common goal, a political party can actually divide people from the common goal as a nation, as a people,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe needs a movement which will focus on bringing people together thus creating a way forward and tackle pressing issues such as unemployment, water and power shortages and poor infrastructure.

He said there is need to come together, reason together, work together, and think together as a people and that cannot be done in a political party.

Chamisa said people will have to vote for this movement as a way of supporting the moment as a collective view.

“Voting is supporting, voting is not necessarily casting a ballot but it is to be a subscriber to the collective view we are putting forward,” he said.

He said the movement is not about voting in the classical sense but rather about subscribing to a collective view. This movement approach is centred on unity and collective action rather than partisan politics.

He said the movement aims to provide a platform for Zimbabweans to work together towards a common goal of improving the country’s situation.

“There is need for collective action to address the country’s challenges, including poor salaries, lack of funds and inadequate healthcare,” said Chamisa.

He said this movement has a goal of bringing a government that can transform the country through speaking to the people in a way they all understand.

“Now what we want to do is to make sure that we have a transformational government, a revolutionary government, a government that speaks to the people of Zimbabwe and says how we change the situation and circumstances,” he said.