ZESA Chairman Dr. Sydney Gata Passes Away

ZESA Holdings executive chairman Dr. Sydney Zikuzo Gata has died at the age of 78, the power utility has announced

In a statement, the organization described his passing as a “devastating loss” and paid tribute to his “unwavering commitment to the energy sector and national development.”

“He leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the energy sector. Dr. Gata dedicated his life to advancing energy solutions and infrastructure development. His leadership at ZESA transformed the organization during some of its most challenging times,” the statement read.

Dr. Gata was a towering figure in the country’s power sector widely credited with leading significant reforms that improved energy service delivery and tackled long-standing electricity supply issues.

He was known not only for his technical expertise but also for his deep concern for the welfare of the entire ZESA workforce.

He first made history in 1981 as the first Black General Manager of the Electricity Supply Commission (ESC). Over the following decades, he would go on to serve as CEO, Board Member, and later Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings, a position he held until his death.

Beyond Zimbabwe, Dr. Gata was internationally recognized having served on the World Energy Council (WEC) from 1992 to 1994, including a tenure as Deputy Chairman of the WEC Studies Committee.

His influence also extended to roles with the African Development Bank and Integrated Energy Systems Ltd (UK).

Dr. Gata’s career began in academia, where he taught Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering at institutions such as Chelsea College of Aeronautical Engineering and City University in London before returning home to lecture at the University of Zimbabwe in the early 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Hon. Angeline Gata, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, as well as children and grandchildren.

Tributes have poured in from across the country and abroad, with many hailing Dr. Gata as a “visionary,” a “nation builder,” and a “true servant of Zimbabwe.”