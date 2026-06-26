Nurses Warn of Safety Crisis at Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has called for urgent intervention at Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital in Masvingo warning that deteriorating infrastructure, staff shortages and security lapses are placing both patients and healthcare workers at risk.

The appeal follows the death of a patient, identified as Beatrice Murera who the association says allegedly escaped from the hospital before her body was later recovered from the Tugwi River earlier this week.

In a statement, ZINA president Enock Dongo described conditions at the psychiatric institution as critical saying long-standing concerns had not been adequately addressed.

“The Zimbabwe Nurses Association is deeply concerned by reports of deteriorating infrastructure, inadequate security measures, chronic staff shortages, and poor working conditions at Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital in Masvingo, which continue to place both patients and healthcare workers at serious risk,” said Dongo.

According to the association, Murera is believed to have escaped from Villa Ward 2 through a damaged perimeter fence before she was found dead in the Tugwi River on Tuesday.

ZINA said concerns over the condition of the hospital’s perimeter fence had been raised repeatedly, but no substantial repairs had been undertaken.

“The Association understands that the hospital’s perimeter fence has been in a state of disrepair for an extended period. Concerns regarding its condition have reportedly been raised on numerous occasions, with recommendations made for its urgent replacement. However, no meaningful intervention has been undertaken to address the problem,” Dongo said.

The association also expressed concern about the condition of the hospital’s Acute Ward where patients requiring intensive psychiatric care are accommodated.

“The Acute Ward, which houses patients with severe mental health conditions requiring close supervision, is in a deplorable state. The ward’s roof is reportedly on the verge of collapsing, posing a serious danger to both patients and staff,” he said.

Dongo said persistent staff shortages were further affecting patient care and limiting the ability of nurses to closely monitor vulnerable patients.

“The inadequate staffing levels make it extremely difficult for nurses to provide continuous supervision and quality care to vulnerable psychiatric patients, thereby increasing risk of patients absconding and compromising the safety of both patients and healthcare workers,” he said.

The association also said the hospital has faced prolonged power outages after a transformer was destroyed by fire last month leaving wards with limited lighting, particularly during the night.

“The resulting power outages have left wards in darkness, particularly during winter when the existing solar system is unable to generate sufficient electricity to provide reliable lighting throughout the night,” Dongo said.

ZINA warned that the hospital’s proximity to the Tugwi River exposed patients who leave the facility to additional dangers including drowning and attacks by wild animals.

“As a result of the deteriorating infrastructure and inadequate security measures, patients are reportedly able to leave the hospital premises with relative ease, exposing them to numerous dangers, including injury, exploitation, and tragically loss of life,” he said.

The association extended its condolences to Murera’s family describing the incident as a tragedy that may have been preventable.

It has called on the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death and urgently address the challenges at the institution including repairing the perimeter fence, rehabilitating the Acute Ward restoring reliable electricity and increasing staffing levels.