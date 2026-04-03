ZACC Denies Role in Deadly Highway Crash After Viral Claims

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has dismissed circulating claims linking its officers to a fatal road accident along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Highway that claimed six lives.

In a statement, ZACC expressed “deep sorrow” over the tragedy, which occurred on Thursday and extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing those injured a swift recovery.

The commission, however, raised concern over a viral video and audio clip alleging that ZACC officers were responsible for the crash.

The recordings claim that officials from the anti-graft body instructed a truck driver to divert into a BP service station leading to the fatal collision.

ZACC has strongly rejected the allegations describing them as false and misleading.

“The Commission informs the public once again that there are no ZACC officers deployed at any roadblock throughout the country,” the statement said.

ZACC warned against the spread of unverified information urging members of the public to rely on official communication channels.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has released names of the six victims and have been identified as Lilian Maranda Mujuru (40), Nokutenda Mujuru (15), Makanaka Mujuru (13), ronald Junior Mujuru (11), Rufaro Shalom Mujuru (7) and Kayden Mujuru (3) all from Tynwald North, Harare.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has also dismissed reports linking ZACC to the deadly crash.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has no report or confirmation that this sad accident was caused by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police teams. The police dismiss any social media insinuation with the contempt it deserves,” said Commissioner Nyathi.