Old Mutual Zimbabwe Leads the Way in Promoting Wellness and Conservation

The scenic Vumba Mountains were a hive of activity this past weekend as hundreds of athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and community members converged for the annual Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run.

The event drew notable guests, including the Minister of State for Manicaland Province Misheck Mugadza and Chief Zimunya who graced the occasion in support of Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to promote community wellness, unity and environmental conservation.

Their presence underscored the growing significance of the event as not only a sporting spectacle but also a platform that celebrates local heritage and regional pride.

The marathon, now a flagship event on Zimbabwe’s sporting calendar continues to inspire a culture of regular exercise while promoting wellness and social cohesion.

This aligns with Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s brand promise of creating a more sustainable and better future for all.

This year’s edition attracted a record turnout, with runners of all ages and abilities taking on one of Zimbabwe’s most challenging yet picturesque courses.

Participants described the race as both physically demanding and spiritually uplifting, thanks to the breathtaking views of the lush, mist-covered Vumba highlands.

“The Vumba Marathon is unlike any other race in the country. It challenges your endurance while connecting you deeply with nature,” said one of the top finishers “Running here reminds us that fitness and environmental care truly go hand in hand.”

True to its sustainability theme, part of the marathon’s proceeds will support Friends of the Vumba, a local conservation organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the area’s ecosystem.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Group Chief Customer and Operations Officer Isiah Mashinya highlighted the company’s holistic approach to wellness and sustainability.

“At Old Mutual, we believe our role goes beyond being a financial services provider. We are committed to offering real, practical solutions that empower Zimbabweans from all walks of life to grow, protect and sustain their prosperity through our integrated financial services.

“The Vumba Marathon embodies the same purpose that drives us every day, which is to enable positive futures, to create opportunities for communities to thrive, and to leave a lasting impact on both the communities we serve and the planet.” Mashinya said

In the 21 km Open Men’s category, Isaac Langaat claimed victory with an impressive time of 1 hour 10 minutes and 7 seconds while Fortunate Chidzivo dominated the Open Women’s category, finishing in 1 hour 24 minutes and 24 seconds.

In the Veterans division, Peter Tumbare led the men with a time of 1:18:17, and Precious Makaza topped the women’s race in 1:45:56.

The Masters category saw Nicholas Mugomeri finish first among the men in 1:24:17, and Tabitha Tsatsa secure the women’s title in 1:52:23.

Among the Grandmasters, Nicholas Nyengerai emerged victorious in the men’s race with a time of 1:37:17, while Susan Shiri won the women’s event in 2:34:40.

In the 10 km Open Men’s category, Andrew Dick claimed first place with a time of 36 minutes 50 seconds, while Melody Kasedze led the Open Women’s race, finishing in 44 minutes 19 seconds.

In the Junior division, Nigel Murimi topped the men’s race in 41:24, and Abigail Muriyatya took first place among the Junior Women with a time of 55:28, followed by Tendai Manyanda, who completed the race in 1 hour 18 minutes and 34 seconds.

The Veterans Men’s title went to Emmanuel Sinoputa, who finished in 55:57, while in the Masters category, Godwin Shumba secured the men’s title in 54:49 and Danai Guyo won the women’s race in 1:20:43.

Among the Grandmasters, Promise Maungana emerged as the men’s champion with a time of 1:05:09, and Marvellous Chiurunge triumphed in the women’s category, clocking 42:32.

The 2025 Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run was a resounding success, attracting over one thousand participants.

With breathtaking scenery and the continued support of Friends of the Vumba, the event highlighted the importance of active living, community engagement, and sustainable initiatives.