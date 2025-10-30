Air Zimbabwe Adds Third Weekly Flight to Dar es Salaam

By Parvel H Makona

Air Zimbabwe will introduce a third weekly flight between Harare and Dar es Salaam from 6 November 2025 citing growing passenger demand on the regional route.

The national carrier currently operates flights to Tanzania’s commercial capital every Tuesday and Saturday.

The addition of a Thursday service is expected to offer greater flexibility for travellers ahead of the festive season.

In a statement, the airline said the move aims to improve convenience for both business and leisure passengers.

“This enhancement offers greater flexibility and convenience, particularly for business and leisure travellers connecting to Tanzania’s largest city and economic hub.

“Dar es Salaam serves as a vital commercial and industrial centre, home to a major port that acts as a key gateway for East Africa. The city’s dynamic economy, driven by trade, services and manufacturing, continues to attract a rising number of travellers,” Air Zimbabwe said.

Dar es Salaam remains one of East Africa’s busiest business destinations, drawing increasing numbers of visitors for trade, tourism and investment.

The airline said the new flight frequency would help boost regional connectivity and strengthen economic ties between Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Air Zimbabwe has been working to rebuild its regional network and restore confidence among passengers as part of a broader effort to modernise operations and improve reliability across its routes.