Government Pushes Digital Services as New Engine of Growth

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe is positioning itself to become a regional hub for business outsourcing services as the government seeks to diversify the economy and create new employment opportunities, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking at a Business Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BKPO) breakfast forum held in Harare, Prof Ncube said the sector could help transform the country into a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation and digital services.

“Under the theme, positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive destination for business process outsourcing. This strategic programme reflects Zimbabwe’s deliberate shift towards a diversified, expert-orientated and digitally competitive economy,” he said.

The forum brought together policymakers, investors, technology leaders and business executives to explore opportunities for expanding Zimbabwe’s outsourcing industry and boosting service exports.

Prof Ncube said the government was moving away from a commodity-driven growth model towards one centred on productivity, innovation and intellectual capital.

“The development of the BKPO sector is a catalytic intervention in the economic transformation agenda,” he said, adding that the government had introduced tax incentives aimed at stimulating growth in the industry.

Officials say outsourcing services could play a significant role in creating jobs, particularly for young professionals with digital and technical skills.

The minister also stressed that maintaining macroeconomic stability was essential to supporting knowledge-based industries.

He said the government remains committed to maintaining single-digit inflation, controlling fiscal deficits and strengthening foreign currency reserves to create a stable environment for investors.

The BKPO strategy aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader development agenda, which prioritises export growth, youth employment and digital transformation.

Authorities view service exports such as outsourcing as a key source of foreign currency because they require relatively low capital investment while generating revenue through skills, technology and digital capabilities.