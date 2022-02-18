Operation Of Hope Cleft Surgical Mission Back To Zimbabwe After Two Years

The Operation of Hope Mission, a charity based organisation that offers free surgical operation to children and adults with cleft clip, cleft palate or other facial deformations is back in Zimbabwe this May, following two years of absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, raising hope for restoration for those with the condition.

Team leader Jennifer Trubenbach who is also the CEO and President of Operation of Hope Worldwide, said, “We are on a Mega Mission that will see us spending four weeks of free cleft surgery at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. We urge all those with children with cleft lip or cleft palate to preregister with Mpilo hospital for this free and life changing surgery. If patients were asked to pay, the value of the operations for the weeks would equaling $4 million dollars but all surgeries are performed for free,” said Jennifer.

“We brought surgical supplies in preparation for the operations scheduled for May this year. Screening for the first batch will take place on Saturday, 7 May, starting at 8:00 AM while screening for the second batch operation will be on Monday 16 May at 8:00AM at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo,” she said.

All patients are urged to preregister with Mpilo Hospital and they can call on +263 292 200 442, +263 772 881 992 or email [email protected] Limited surgeries will be available.

This year marks the 30th surgical mission in Zimbabwe and volunteer team comes from seven continents – US, UK, India, Portugal, Australia, Canada and (Africa)- Zimbabwe. Operation of Hope Worldwide has performed over 5,000 free surgeries in Zimbabwe since 2006.

The operation is conducted with the assistance of local partners, including Schweppes Zimbabwe limited and the Ministry of Health and Childcare.

“As Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, we are delighted that the Operation of Hope is back after being stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic and it will bring smiles on someone’s face. We have been partnering Operation of Hope for the past 7 years, providing the gift of life-changing surgeries by ensuring there is sufficient water and juice to keep patients and their families, volunteers and all related health personnel hydrated during the mission,” said Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, Schweppes Zimbabwe Corporate Affairs Executive.

“Most patients and their families travel long journeys and therefore, we provide meals for at least 400 people on screening days with staff volunteers who not only assist to serve the meals but also assist with logistics from arrival of volunteers to filing-out the patient forms by translating English into local languages,” said Gwanetsa.

A cleft is a gap or split in the upper lip and/or roof of the mouth (palate). The gap is there because parts of the baby’s face didn’t join together properly during development in the womb.

Babies can be born with a cleft lip, cleft palate or both. The condition is caused by any one of the following factors during pregnancy – lack of enough tissue during fetal development, genetics, consumed unsafe substances and medications.

The condition causes difficulty in the child feeding, hearing, speaking or dental problems.