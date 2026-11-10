Parliament Applauds Zinara

By Anyway Yotamu

Parliament has applauds the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) for the road works being done especially on the major highways across the country.

The commendation came after the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and ZINARA management appeared before a joint sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, chaired by Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator, Tawanda Karikoga and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu to brief them on governance, contractual agreements and tolling efficiency and preparedness.

Matewu said his led committee was is happy with the current ZINARA management led by chief executive, Nkosinathi Ncube and is performing good.

“With the current ZINARA, we are happy with the way things are being done. All we want is for the Authority to collect funds for the construction and rehabilitation of our roads,” said Matewu

ZINARA has managed to clear the US$206 million debt owed to the Development Bank of South Africa that was used to rehabilitate the Plumtree-Harare-Mutare highway.

Karikoga also applauded the ZINARA management for managing roads and urges the state parastatal to take a firm stance against overloaded trucks plying the country’s road network to preserve this crucial infrastructure.

Heavy-duty trucks, particularly those transporting coal from Hwange and other minerals have been cited as a major contributor to the deterioration of the major roads.

He said enforcement of regulations must not be limited to targeted operations but should become standard practice.

Besides protecting the roads, such measures also reduce traffic accidents and, in turn, safeguard human life.

“I am reiterating again the need to jealously guard and protect these roads. The impact on the country’s economic growth, in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), cannot be overemphasised. It’s not negotiable. The ministry and ZINARA, do your part and this goes to other agencies,” said Karikoga.