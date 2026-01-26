POTRAZ Quashes Online Claims of New Cyber Crimes Law

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Telecommunications regulator the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has moved to quell growing confusion online dismissing claims that the country has enacted a standalone “Cyber Crimes Act” and warning that the information circulating on social media is false and misleading.

In a public notice, POTRAZ said there is no separate law specifically titled a Cyber Crimes Act.

Instead, cybercrime offences are provided for under existing legislation within the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The regulator explained that cybercrime framework was significantly strengthened in 2021 when Parliament passed the Cyber and Data Protection Act. That law introduced consequential amendments to the Criminal Code updating Sections 163 to 168 to deal with offences involving computer systems, electronic communications and digital data

To clarify the position, POTRAZ released a consolidated outline of cybercrime offences contained in Part VIII of the Criminal Code.

These include hacking, unlawful access to or acquisition of data, interference with computer systems and the unlawful disclosure of data codes.

The provisions also cover cyber bullying and harassment, the transmission of false data messages intended to cause harm, spam and the unauthorised use of passwords, personal identification numbers and credit or debit cards.

More serious offences include the sending of threatening messages, the distribution of racist or xenophobic material, the sharing of intimate images without consent and the recording of private body parts without permission.

The law also criminalises offences linked to child sexual abuse material and exposing children to pornography.

Penalties range from fines to prison sentences of up to 10 years depending on the nature and gravity of the offence.

POTRAZ urged members of the public, organisations and media outlets to verify legal information through official channels before publishing or sharing it.

“Misinformation undermines public understanding of the law and weakens compliance with legal requirements,” the authority said.

The regulator added that Zimbabwe is a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime noting that the country’s legal provisions are aligned with international standards.

As digital platforms play an increasingly central role in everyday life, POTRAZ said accurate information about the law is essential both to protect users and to ensure accountability in cyberspace.