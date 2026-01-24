ZINARA Announces EcoCash Service Interruption at Tollgates

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has advised motorists and road users of a temporary disruption to EcoCash services that will affect payments at all its service points nationwide.

In a customer notice issued in line with an EcoCash advisory dated January 22, 2026, ZINARA said EcoCash services will be unavailable from Saturday, January 24 at 2100 hours to Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 1200 hours.

The service interruption will impact all EcoCash-related transactions at ZINARA facilities, including tollgates and vehicle licensing offices potentially affecting motorists relying on mobile money payments during the stated period.

ZINARA has urged customers to make alternative payment arrangements and plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience while the system is offline.

The authority apologized for any inconvenience caused by the disruption and thanked customers for their understanding.