Experts Call for African-Centric Data Protection Strategies Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats

The 6th edition of Privacy Symposium Africa convened in Harare entered day two focusing on the privacy risks posed by rapidly advancing technologies.

Participants, including representatives from media, civil society, government (including POTRAZ), and legal sectors, highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in modern digital landscapes, particularly concerning social media platforms.

Concerns regarding technological threats to personal data were central to the discussions which POTRAZ Deputy Director General Alfred Marisa emphasized on and called for a uniquely African approach to data protection.

“Our continent, rich in cultural diversity and unique societal dynamics, cannot afford to adopt a size fits all approach on data protection. Our discussions should be aimed at crafting privacy policies, ethical guidelines, and strategies that work for Africa,” he said.

“Cybersecurity remains a formidable challenge of our time. The growing prevalence of cyber-attacks threatens individuals and businesses alike, leading to financial losses and other profound consequences. Every day we witness the abuse of digital spaces, making the work of data privacy and security specialists more crucial than before.”

Freda Nalumansi, the Unwanted Witness representative echoed Marisa’s concerns imploring delegates to reflect on the risks associated with social media.

“There is a need for the protection of personal information that people share on social media platforms because they pose a number of personal risks, including to families and dignity. There is a need to retain some degree of security when one engages on social media platforms,” she said.

MISA Regional Campaigns Coordinator Nqaba Mtshazi, however, said while technology has its own downsides, it is incumbent upon stakeholders to consider with urgency upskilling in order toeffectively respond the evolving technological landscape.

“What is needed as a matter of urgency is upskilling. This will enable us to respond to technology effectively and to be always up to date with its developments.”

Delegates from across Africa, including Uganda, Kenya, Eswatini, and South Africa, are taking attending the conference.

Meanwhile, Darlington Chigumbu, Budiriro South legislator and CCC Information and Publicity Secretary, advocated for a review of POTRAZ’s mandate, arguing for an independent body to oversee data privacy and cybersecurity:

“We need to have an independent body that looks into data privacy and cybersecurity. You cannot have the regulator who is also the authority looking into the data privacy issues. This will make citizens comfortable. POTRAZ has been overloaded. It is the regulator and the authority at the same time. So there is a conflict of interest.”

Chigumbu made these comments to CITE on the sidelines of the symposium, organized by Unwanted Witness in partnership with the Media Institute of Southern Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

