SA Urges Zimbabwe Permit Holders to Seek Permanent Status

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

South Africa has renewed its call for holders of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) to transition into permanent residency or other visa categories signalling a shift away from the long-running temporary programme.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza said the scheme, introduced in 2009, was never intended to be permanent and urged beneficiaries to regularise their stay through formal legal channels.

“It’s not going to be a blanket approach; each person should apply and then we determine if they qualify,” he told the media.

Nzuza said applications would be assessed on merit, ruling out automatic permanent residency for all permit holders.

He encouraged Zimbabweans to explore alternative legal pathways including business visas and other long-term permits.

The ZEP programme was introduced to manage an influx of Zimbabweans during a period of economic instability. Although it has been extended several times with the latest deadline set for May 2027 it has historically limited holders’ ability to apply directly for permanent residence.

The government’s latest position follows legal challenges by the ZEP Holders Association which argues that long-term permit holders should be eligible for permanent residency based on their contributions and family ties.

The group’s representative, Simba Chitando welcomed the remarks but said formal policy changes were needed.

“We remain cautiously optimistic but ready to pursue further legal action, if necessary,” he said.

Nzuza also warned against the misuse of the asylum system, urging economic migrants to apply through appropriate visa channels.

The announcement affects an estimated 180 000 Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa under the ZEP scheme, many of whom have established families and livelihoods in the country.

While the extension to 2027 offers temporary relief, the renewed push for transition suggests the programme may be gradually phased out leaving many to secure their future through formal immigration processes.