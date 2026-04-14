ZEC Warns Public Over Fake Job Scam Circulating Online

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has warned the public against a fraudulent job recruitment advert circulating on social media describing it as a scam.

In a statement, Chief Elections Officer Simbarashe Tongayi said the advert is false and unauthorised stressing that it did not originate from the commission.

“The Commission wishes to categorically state that this advertisement is fraudulent, unauthorised, and does not originate from the Commission,” he said.

ZEC said it does not conduct recruitment through social media platforms adding that all vacancies are advertised only through mainstream newspapers and its official communication channels.

Tongayi urged the public to treat any contrary information as deceptive and warned against engaging with adverts that request personal details or payments.

“The Commission strongly urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with or responding to such fraudulent advertisements,” he said.

The electoral body also warned that those behind the scam risk prosecution under Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

ZEC reiterated that it does not recruit through third parties and encouraged citizens to rely on its verified platforms for accurate information on employment opportunities.