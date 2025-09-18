Scottland FC Dismisses Claims of Cash Deal with Simba Bhora

Scottland FC has dismissed as “baseless” social media claims that club president, Pedzisai Sakupwanya channelled US$100,000 to Simba Bhora FC under the guise of sponsoring their CAF Champions League campaign.

The speculation, widely circulated online suggested the transaction was an attempt to influence the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race which Simba Bhora currently leads.

In a statement, Scottland chairman Tonderai Sakupwanya said the allegations were illogical, especially given that the two sides clashed in Match Day 28 over the weekend.

“If we wanted to manipulate the PSL title race, we could have done so in that game and gone top of the league. We were disappointed with the result, but we accept it as part of the competition,” Sakupwanya said.

He said Simba Bhora’s sponsorship comes from Betterbrands a deal secured at the start of the season and includes provisions to support the team in continental football.

“This has nothing to do with Scottland FC or the title race, which still involves up to four teams. We stand for Fair Play and will fight for the league title on the field of play. At the same time, we wish Simba Bhora all the best in their CAF Champions League campaign as they fly the Zimbabwean flag,” he added.

The PSL title battle remains finely poised with Simba Bhora, Scottland, Ngezi Platinum and Mwos still in contention as the season enters its decisive weeks.