Seven People Die In Zupco Buses Collision

Seven people were killed and thirty two other injured when two Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses collided head-on at the 101 km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road on Monday morning.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal accident through twitter saying it occurred between Banket and Chinhoyi after one of the buses was trying to overtake a haulage truck.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today (23/05/22) at 0745 hours along the 101 km peg Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge where seven people died after two ZUPCO buses collided head-on.

“The 1st ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction. Both drivers died on the spot and were trapped under the buses while five passengers died and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. 32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” said the ZRP

Meanwhile, youthful traditional leader Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province died at St Luke’s Hospital after he was involved in a car crash on Sunday night.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Nick Mangwana, announced the traditional leader’s demise.

“We learn with grief of the death of Chief Mabhikwa (Born Vusumuzi Khumalo) in a car accident. Chief Mabhikwa was a member of the [Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe] Board. A very dynamic young chief. Condolences to his family, colleagues and those whose affairs he presided over,” Mangwana posted on twitter

Chief Mabhikwa was installed chief in 2012 at the age of 19.