Wednesday, December 31, 2025
logo
mobile-logo
HomeNewsSouth African Singer Makhadzi in Hospital after Car Crash
News
0 Comments

South African Singer Makhadzi in Hospital after Car Crash

Multi-award-winning South African musician Makhadzi has been injured in a car crash and is being treated in hospital her management says.

The singer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona was involved in the accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg where she was scheduled to perform.

In a statement, Makhadzi Entertainment said she was admitted to a hospital in Polokwane in Limpopo province.

Her condition has been described as stable.

The management team has appealed for privacy for the artist and her family as she recovers.

Tags

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

Feature
News
News
Business
Courts
News

You cannot copy content of this page