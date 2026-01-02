Five Relatives Arrested after Man’s Body Found near Dam in Guruve

Police in Guruve have arrested five members of the same family in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man whose disappearance was reported days after Christmas.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspects were taken into custody following investigations into the death of John Chimana Chaora who was reported missing on 28 December after last being seen three days earlier.

Police said Chaora was last spotted on 25 December at Bowen Shops in Kazunga Village before his disappearance triggered a search.

Those arrested include Kelvin Katuruza Chaora (26), a 16-year-old male juvenile, Chemika Gwenzi (33), Bvumbe Mandeya (35) and Ranwes Chaora (58).

“Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the victim’s belongings,” the ZRP said.

Officers later discovered Chaora’s body on 31 December near Ambush Dam in Kazunga Village bringing a tragic end to the search.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the killing saying further details would be released in due course.

The suspects are expected to appear in court once investigations are complete.