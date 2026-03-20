Stanbic Bank’s Student Scholarship Fund Spreads to Mash West   

Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s Scholarship Fund has spread to Mashonaland West with five more students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) being added to the list of deserving undergraduate university students set to benefit from the initiative.

This brings the total number of university students benefitting from the initiative to 42, drawn from Manicaland, Midlands, Matabeleland and now Mashonaland West, from the time it was introduced five years ago.

The launch of the programme at CUT comes hard on the heels of the same initiative at the National University of Technology (NUST) in Matabeleland Province mid-last week and adds to existing partnerships with Africa University (AU) and Midlands State University (MSU).

By launching the partnership with CUT Stanbic Bank has cemented its reputation as not only a customer-centric institution but one with an unwavering commitment to upgrade the welfare of members of the communities in which it operates through well thought out, comprehensive and sustainable Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Head of Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary attached great importance to supporting education cognisant of the fact that education is one of the most powerful drivers of opportunity and economic growth.

“Stanbic Bank is committed to promoting economic growth through empowering young people through education. We are therefore proud to partner with an institution such as Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), which is known for nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven solutions that contribute meaningfully to national development,” said Memo.

She said Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe will support five deserving undergraduate CUT students who demonstrate outstanding academic merit but face financial challenges in accessing higher education.

“The programme has also been designed with inclusion in mind and will see three scholarships being awarded to female students and two to male students, with priority given to students who are orphaned or from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Memo.

The five students will each be provided with full tuition, accommodation, and meals for the standard duration of the programme, ensuring that they can focus entirely on their studies.

Memo said the cherry on top is a laptop for each student, which will be a personal property and aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to participate fully in today’s digital learning environment.

CUT Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Eng. William Musekiwa Goriwondo said the scholarship initiative by Stanbic Bank highlights the powerful impact that can be achieved when academia and the corporate sector work together to expand educational opportunities and transform lives.

“On behalf of the Chinhoyi University of Technology community, I extend our sincere appreciation to Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited for its generosity and commitment to supporting higher education. This initiative represents not merely financial assistance, but a meaningful investment in human potential and the future development of our nation,” said Professor Goriwondo.

He commended Stanbic Bank for choosing beneficiaries with financial challenges saying many young people with exceptional ability often failed to reach their academic targets due to lack of funds.

Professor Goriwondo said it was encouraging that the programme prioritizes students from Mashonaland West Province, demonstrating a commitment to supporting the communities served by the University.

“Allow me once again to express our profound gratitude to Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited for believing in the potential of our students and for supporting this institution. This partnership clearly demonstrates the transformative power of collaboration between academia and industry. Together, we are not merely funding education, we are shaping futures,” said Professor Goriwondo.