African Rights Commission Heads to Zimbabwe for Key Talks

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Secretariat of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights has announced that a delegation will visit Zimbabwe later this month for a four-day mission aimed at promoting and assessing human rights in the country.

In a statement, the Secretariat said the visit would take place from 30 March to 2 April 2026 following authorisation by the Zimbabwean government.

“The Secretariat of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights wishes to inform the general public that the Commission, upon authorisation of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, is scheduled to undertake a Promotion Mission to Zimbabwe,” the Secretariat said.

It added that the mission forms part of the Commission’s mandate to promote human rights under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“This Mission, which is part of the Commission’s promotion mandate, is being undertaken in accordance with Article 45(1) of the African Charter… to engage with relevant stakeholders to exchange views on ways and means of enhancing the enjoyment of human rights in the country,” the Secretariat said.

The delegation will be led by Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie alongside Maria Teresa Manuela and Selma Sassi-Safer. They will be supported by staff from the Secretariat.

During the visit, the team is expected to meet a wide range of stakeholders including government officials, members of parliament, the judiciary, police and civil society groups as part of efforts to assess the human rights situation on the ground.

According to the Secretariat, the delegation will engage “with a cross-section of actors in the country… capable of enlightening the Commission on the human rights situation in Zimbabwe”.

At the end of the mission, preliminary findings will be shared with government authorities followed by a press conference to brief the public.

Such missions are typically aimed at fostering dialogue and identifying areas for improvement, as regional bodies continue to monitor human rights conditions across member states.