TelOne Opens High-Tech Contact Hub in Big Digital Leap

The drive toward a modern digitally empowered economy took a major step forward with the launch of the TelOne Omni Contact Centre a flagship customer-service hub hailed by the government as a cornerstone of the country’s technological future.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Harare, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the new centre marked a pivotal milestone in the country’s development trajectory aligning directly with national goals under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“This is not merely a ceremonial gathering. We are laying the groundwork for a future vibrant with possibilities a future where technology acts as an enabler for progress across all sectors of our economy,” she said.

The Omni Contact Centre brings together all customer communication channels including voice, email, social media, mobile platforms and AI-powered chatbots into a single integrated system.

Officials say the facility will substantially raise service delivery standards, enabling faster response times, greater transparency and a more seamless customer experience for public and private clients.

Minister Mavetera said the centre is expected to create jobs, build digital skills among young people and strengthen the country’s competitiveness in the global outsourcing industry.

“With this innovation, Zimbabwe positions itself as a competitive hub for digital customer services while opening new opportunities for local businesses to reach global markets,” she added.

The minister linked the project to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of a technologically driven and inclusive economy.

“Vision 2030 envisions a prosperous and empowered nation built on productivity, innovation and inclusive empowerment. The Omni Contact Centre embodies that aspiration,” she said.

The government, Mavetera said views the centre as an important pillar of its National ICT Strategy which seeks to expand broadband access, deepen trust in e-government platforms and promote innovation across industries.

Mavetera urged stakeholders including government institutions, the private sector, academia and civil society to collaborate in nurturing the facility into a national symbol of service excellence.

“The goal is for the Omni Contact Centre to become more than a system. It should grow into a national movement championing digital transformation,” she said.

The minister commended TelOne’s leadership for what she described as a forward-looking investment that strengthens the country’s telecommunications backbone.

“Congratulations to the TelOne team on this significant milestone. All Zimbabweans are encouraged to support the development of a digital Zimbabwe that inspires the world,” she said.

The launch follows TelOne’s recent commissioning of its Centre for Learning Innovation Hub, another effort to expand digital capacity and equip Zimbabweans with modern ICT skills.