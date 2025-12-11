Marinica Eyes Bright Future for Warriors Ahead of AFCON 2025

By Kudzaishe Zvaguma

National football team head coach Mario Marinica has expressed optimism about the national side’s prospects as they gear up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a recent interview, the Romanian tactician described the Warriors’ project as fascinating highlighting the depth of talent available and the potential to assemble a squad capable of competing with Africa’s elite teams.

“This is an exciting and ambitious project. Zimbabwe has a unique blend of players some with strong domestic experience and others who are gaining valuable exposure in international leagues. That combination gives us something solid to build on,” Marinica said.

While Marinica acknowledged that the transformation of the squad will take time he said the foundations are in place.

“You won’t get all the results overnight. Some changes will be quick, others more gradual but the important thing is, we have the right material. The talent is here.” he said

Meanwhile, Marinica is expected to announce his final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament today.