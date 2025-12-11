Documentation Drive Transforms Lives as GBV Campaign Ends

A campaign to close the documentation gap for women and children took centre stage in Bindura on Wednesday as the country marked the end of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with civil registry officials on hand to issue birth certificates.

For many women, the event brought life-changing relief after years of struggling to access basic services due to lack of identification.

“I was impregnated when I was still young and I had no identity document. Upon delivery, I had challenges accessing health services for myself and my child because both of us had no identification. However, I got assistance from the Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) and obtained my ID which enabled me to get a birth certificate for my child. I am really grateful,” said Scholastic Ngapasare.

Her experience was echoed by Virginia Neta who said she endured long standing barriers before securing help.



“I had no identity document but with help from IYWD I managed to get a national ID, which enabled me to get a birth certificate for my child. I am now able to access health services hassle-free, unlike what I endured before.” said Neta

Advocates say the situation remains dire in rural communities where lack of information and limited access to services continue to leave thousands undocumented.

“In rural areas we are seeing that quite a number of women are failing to access identity documents and birth certificates for their children. In the communities we worked in many children had no birth certificates. We have been raising awareness to let them know birth records are free once you deliver. We are encouraging them to obtain birth certificates and we are happy they are heeding the call,” said Vimbai Mukau from Bindura Rural.

The event showcased ongoing work by the Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) which has partnered closely with the Civil Registry to ensure documentation becomes a right realised not a privilege reserved for a few.

“We are implementing a project to harness women and girls’ voices and agency for equitable and accountable health governance and access to documentation,” said Ruth Mutana, Programmes Associate at IYWD.

She added “We have been working with the Civil Registry Department to ensure that women and newborn babies have access to birth certificates which allows them to participate in public spaces and ensures they are not barred from accessing equitable and quality healthcare. We are also empowering women to spread the message so that all women realise their right to documentation.”

Organisers say reliable access to identity documents is essential not only for healthcare, education and social protection but also for shielding women and girls from vulnerabilities associated with gender-based violence.

As the 16-day campaign drew to a close, activists expressed hope that increased awareness and mobile registration efforts would continue beyond the commemorations.

For women like Scholastic and Virginia, the intervention marks not just an administrative fix but the restoration of dignity, opportunity and security for themselves and their children.