The Boma – Dinner and Drum Show Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

The Boma – Dinner and Drum Show, one of Victoria Falls’ most iconic dining and entertainment experiences is celebrating a landmark achievement after recording its highest-ever dinner covers in 2025, the strongest run of months since the restaurant first opened in 1992.

This exceptional performance marks a historic milestone for The Boma, reflecting over 30 years of resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering an authentic and memorable Zimbabwean cultural experience. While previous record months were achieved in 2023 and 2024, the numbers in 2025 were unprecedented in the restaurant’s history. In total, The Boma hosted over 80,404 dinner guests during the year.

That’s a remarkable average of 220 covers every night for 365 days.

The record year was driven by the collective effort and passion of The Boma team, supported by strong leadership and a renewed energy underpinned by several enhancements introduced in 2024 and 2025.

These include striking new staff uniforms, enhanced entertainment elements that further elevate the experience, and thoughtful additions to the menu, all of which have resonated strongly with guests and reinforced The Boma’s status as a Victoria Falls “must-do” experience for both first-time and repeat visitors to the destination.

Commenting on the achievement, Africa Albida Tourism Managing Director Nigel Frost said: “This record-breaking year is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the dedication, creativity and hard work of the entire Boma team, who put in an outstanding effort and consistently delivered an experience that continues to delight guests from around the world. We are also deeply appreciative of the continued support from our travel trade partners, corporate clients, government institutions, and the many private individuals who choose to book with us. Their confidence in The Boma has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The Boma’s success in 2025 reflects not only resilience but a shared commitment to excellence and innovation that has defined this incredible restaurant since 1992.”

As The Boma – Dinner and Drum Show looks ahead, the team is focused on building on this momentum and continuing to enhance the guest experience while staying true to the cultural heritage that has made The Boma a key feature of Victoria Falls for more than 30 years.

The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show is part of the Victoria Falls Safari Collection, which is operated by the Africa Albida Tourism hospitality group.

The collection also incorporates the flagship Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, the premium 20-room Victoria Falls Safari Club, the spacious Victoria Falls Safari Suites, the family-friendly Lokuthula Lodges, the tranquil Victoria Falls Safari Spa, and Queen Nandi Place (a state-of-the-art MICE facility catering to upmarket events), all located on the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate, just 4km from the Victoria Falls.